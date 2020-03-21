MANILA, Philippines – A way to exempt donations from tax amid the coronavirus pandemic is to consign it to government entities with tax privileges such as the Department of Health (DOH), according to the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

"Sa ngayon ho, pinakamaganda ho kung naka-consign sa DOH o kaya sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) para ho yung tax exempt status ng 2 government agencies na 'yun ma avail po 'yung tax exempt privilege," BOC spokesperson Jet Maronilla said on Saturday, March 21, during the government's Laging Handa briefing.

(At this time the best way is to consign it to DOH or DSWD so you can avail of the tax exempt privileges of these two government agencies.)

It's the Department of Finance (DOF) that issues tax exemption certificates. The BOC is an agency under the DOF.

Maronilla said donors can also consign their donations to companies which already hold tax exemption certificates from the DOF. (READ: LIST: How to help healthcare workers, frontliners during coronavirus pandemic)

"Meron po kaming ineestablish na one-stop-shops in close coordination with the DOF which issues the tax exempt certificate pati na rin po sa DOH at Food and Drug Administration (FDA)," Maronilla said.

(We are establishing one stop shops in close coordinations with the DOF which issues the tax exempt certificate, and we are also coordinating with the DOH and FDA.)

Maronilla said they are ensuring that shipments of donations, especially medical supplies, are going through ports smoothly, adding that reports about delayed shipments are unverified.

"Kapag hinihingan namin ng detalye para maproseso namin hindi na po makapagbigay ng detalye," said Maronilla. (When we ask for details to process the shipment, they can't give any.)

Maronilla said that 107 shipments containing face masks, thermometers and gloves, were processed on March 17 alone.

For donations, you may contact the following BOC point persons:

Eduardo Borje - 09672256871

Nick Kyamko - 09178322954

– Rappler.com