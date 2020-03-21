MANILA, Philippines – GMA Network confirmed on Saturday, March 21, that one of its production talents has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"GMA Network confirms that a freelance production talent has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment," GMA Network said in a statement on Saturday.

GMA said the talent last visited GMA on February 28 at the network's annex building.

The Network's Annex Building houses some of the offices of the GMA's Public Affairs department.

"All employees and talents who had direct contact with the talent, as well as second level contacts, have already been notified and are all monitoring their health conditions at this time," GMA said.

GMA said areas dentified as having been visited by the talent "have already been vacated and are to be thoroughly disinfected in compliance with Department of Health (DOH) protocols."

"Intensified efforts are now being undertaken by the Network to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees and talents," it said.

GMA News TV shows have earlier gone off air as part of the network's downscaled operations, covering many public affairs shows.

GMA News shows are simulcast on the news channel instead.

CNN Philippines earlier stopped broadcasting after a coronavirus case was confirmed in one of the companies holding office in the building where the television channel is based. It had to go off the air while its offices are disinfected.

The Philippines has 262 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths due to the new virus as of Saturday, March 21. – Rappler.com