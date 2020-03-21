MANILA, Philippines – About 125 evacuation centers are ready to be converted into exclusive health facilities for coronavirus patients, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Saturday, March 21.

The DPWH said in a press statement on Saturday that it has provided power and water supply to 110 of the evacuation centers.

“We are now facilitating power and water connection to an additional 15 evacuation centers,” said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.

An evacuation center in Butuan City has already been transformed into a health facility specific to COVID-19 patients, with the help of the Butuan City Government and the Butuan City Medical Center.

The evacuation center in Dalaguete, Cebu, was already being used as a health facility for persons under investigation and persons under monitoring.

Villar said proper distancing of beds in the facilities, as recommended by the Department of Health resident epidemiologist, was being observed.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development is using at least 4 evacuation centers as food hubs. The Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office is using 9 evacuation centers as emergency operations centers.

The DPWH and the DOH conducted joint inspection of possible location sites in San Gabriel in Tuguegarao, San Pablo in Isabela, Mexico and Lubao in Pampanga, Botolan in Zambales, Talavera in Nueva Ecija, and Tabuk in Kalinga.

The government is preparing more facilities for coronavirus patients and suspected cases as the number of confirmed cases in the country continues to rise.

Experts from the Philippines and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the novel coronavirus cases in the country could peak to 75,000 in the next 3 months or by June if not properly contained.

The Philippines has 307 confirmed coronavirus cases and 19 deaths due to the new virus as of Saturday, March 21.

The government has placed the whole of Luzon on lockdown for nearly a month, or until April 12, to stem the spread of the virus. Other areas outside Luzon, even those with no confirmed cases, had taken the same action. – Rappler.com