MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday, March 21, said the advisories on window hours for going out did not come from them, but may be being implemented by local government units (LGUs).

The confusion arises from messages being spread about window hours limiting the movement of people going out. In many localities, quarantine passes are being given because people are still allowed by the national government to buy food and other essentials, on top of the mobility for essential workers.

"Maaaring mga local government units ay may pinapatupad na ganitong curfew hours, but in so far as the Joint Task Force Covid Shield at ating PNP is concerned, wala po tayong ipinalabas na ganitong time period," PNP Spokesperson Brigadier General Bernard Banac said on Saturday during the government's Laging Handa briefing.

(Maybe it's the LGUs enforcing these kinds of curfew hours, but in so far as the Joint Task Force Covid Shield and the PNP are concerned, we have not come out with this time period.)

Banac reminded that only one member per household may go out to buy essentials, otherwise, he said the curfew is essentially 24 hours as Luzon is under enhanced community quarantine or a total lockdown.

"Pero 'yun pong specific na period na 'yan, maaari pong ang local government units natin ang nagpapatupad so kung saan po kayo naroroon alamin po natin ito sa ating local chief executives sa ating window hours na yan," Banac said.

(But that specific period, the local government units may be the ones imposing that so wherever you are, ask your local chief executives about those window hours.)

Both the PNP and LGUs are under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). (READ: GUIDELINES: Luzon 'enhanced community quarantine')

In Manila, Mayor Isko Moreno clarified that there are no window hours in any barangay in the capital, after residents complained of confusion because of several advisories they received.

Moreno said the only curfew is the ordinance imposing an 8 pm to 5 am curfew over the city.

"Ipinagbibigay-alam ng Manila Barangay Bureau (MBB) na walang anumang 'official window hours' para sa pagpapatupad ng Enhanced Community Quarantine," said Moreno. (The Manila Barangay Bureau would like to inform you that there are no official window hours being enforced under the enhanced community quarantine.) – Rappler.com