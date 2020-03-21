BATAAN, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the second case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bataan, after a patient referred to as PH303 tested positive and was now being treated in a provincial hospital here.

Because of this development, Bataan Governor Albert S. Garcia appealed to the public for unity and cooperation by following the rules of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to help slow the spread of the disease in the country.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) here has started contact tracing of individuals related to the second case of COVID-19.

While still gathering more information, the Bataan PHO said that PH303 lived in the same dormitory in Manila as PH64, the first confirmed case from this province. PH303 went home to Bataan when he felt the onset of a respiratory illness.

According to the last health update, PH64 was getting better, and may recover soon.

At the time of writing, the Bataan Provincial Health Office said there are 4,475 Patients Under Monitoring (PUM) and 231 Patients Under Investigation (PUI) here.

Governor Garcia said: "I am directly appealing to the public to continue to remain calm and vigilant and be very careful so as to prevent the spread of this disease."

He added that residents of Bataan should stay inside their houses and practice social distancing at all times.

"What we are trying to do here is to avoid the spread of COVID-19 because our frontliners, healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, and even our hospitals, may be overwhelmed if there is a surge of cases. " Garcia said.

As of Saturday, the DOH said it had conducted 1,399 tests to patients. Of the 307 confirmed cases, 19 have died while 13 have recovered from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Philippines as cases of COVID-19 in the country continued to rise. The entire Luzon is on lockdown from March 17 to April 12. – Rappler.com