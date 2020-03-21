MANILA, Philippines – Governor Ramil Hernandez confirmed on Saturday night, March 21, that Laguna has now two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.



Hernandez shared the Facebook post of Sta Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas announcing the second case.

Arcilla said that the patient is a resident of a subdivision in Barangay Macabling in Sta Rosa City.



"Contact tracing is now being undertaken by the City Government and health officials," said Arcilla.

It wasn't clear yet if the new case was among the 307 coronavirus cases confirmed and announced by the Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday.

According to Arcilla, "home quarantine will be strictly mplemented in all barangays.



On March 15, Laguna recorded its first case of the disease. The patient was also from Sta Rosa City.

As of Saturday, the DOH said it had conducted 1,399 tests to patients. Of the 307 confirmed cases, 19 have died while 13 have recovered from the virus.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Philippines as cases of COVID-19 in the country continued to rise. The entire Luzon is on lockdown from March 17 to April 12. – Rappler.com