MANILA, Philippines — Restaurants are allowed to operate during the Luzon lockdown but operations are limited to carry-out orders. Dining is strictly discourage as social distancing needs to be practiced during the quarantine period.

Popburri, a coffee shop in East Kamias, Quezon City, owned by Camille Dowling Ibanes remains open—not for their regular patrons indulged in healthy food alternatives but for the homeless left without options by the city government's extreme enhanced community quarantine.

Ibanes turned her resto-garage compound into a shelter providing free food, bathing facility, and sleeping mats for street dwellers using personal and donated money and goods from supportive neighbors and donors.

The meals are provided to the homeless during dinner and breakfast. The coffee shop also allows street dwellers to wash clothes at the compound which is open from 6pm to 6am.

The cafe is also open to those who want to help street dwellers by providing food, old mattresses, pillows, blankets, body soaps and laundry, and medicines.

Take a peek of humanity in times of crisis inside Popburri:

–Rappler.com