MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed 73 new coronavirus cases in one day on Sunday, March 22.

In an interview with DZBB, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the total number of confirmed cases in the country has shot up to 380 as of Saturday night, from their earlier tally of 307, marking one of the biggest jumps in the Philippine record so far.

Before this, the DOH reported on Saturday afternoon an increase of 77 new cases from Friday's tally.

Vergeire also confirmed that the total number of deaths related to the virus had reached 25, and recoveries had increased to 15.

Why the big jump? According to Vergeire, the leap in figures could be "artificial" as the government conducts more tests and gathers more results.

"Our capacity has stabilized. We are already going through our backlogs before. Our capacity has been expanded to other laboratories," Vergeire said in Filipino.

On Thursday, 4 subnational laboratories in the Philippines were given the greenlight to start testing. Around 125,000 testing kits from China and South Korea arrived in the Philippines on Saturday. – Rappler.com