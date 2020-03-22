MANILA, Philippines – Two Filipinos in Brunei Darussalam and India, respectively, tested positive for the coronavirus disease called COVID-19, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Sunday, March 22.

Citing information from the Ministry of Health of Brunei Darussalam, the Philippine Embassy in Brunei said that the affected Filipino was in stable condition and is currently confined in a local health facility for treatment.

In India, another Filipino tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in the country in early March.

The Philippine Embassy in India said that the Filipino was brought to a hospital in Mumbai, where he is confined after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

The DFA gave assurances the embassies were closely coordinating with Brunei’s and India’s health ministries. The Philippine Embassy in Brunei and Philippine Honorary Consulate in Mumba were likewise providing assistance to the Filipinos and assured the public they were being given "maximum care and support."

At least 132 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus since the outbreak began in January 2020. Below is the breakdown:

Of the 132 Filipinos abroad, 83 have recovered: 77 from the cruise ship in Japan, 3 in Hong Kong, 2 in Singapore, and 1 in France.

The Philippines has counted at least 380 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday night, March 21 after 73 more cases were recorded. The confirmed cases include 25 deaths and 15 recoveries. (READ: PH confirms 73 new coronavirus cases)

The global death toll due to the disease has surpassed 11,000 while over 271,600 people were infected with COVID-19 across 164 countries. – Rappler.com