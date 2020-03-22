DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Another Filipino who contracted the novel coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recuperated, the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said on Saturday, March 21.

Farida Al Hosani, the official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, announced 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the country's total to 153. The new cases included 3 people each from Britain and Pakistan, 4 from Bangladesh, and one each from Portugal, Poland, and the US.

Al Hosani also announced 7 new recoveries, including a Filipino, two Indians, two emiratis, an Italian, a British national. A total of 38 patients in UAE have recovered from the virus, while two have died.

There are now two Filipinos who have recuperated from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It will be recalled that a total of 5 Filipinos in UAE have contracted the virus.

The first Filipino confirmed to have the coronavirus was announced by MoHAP on February 8. The second case was reported on February 21. The third and fourth cases were reported on March 12, while the fifth case was reported on March 15.

At a virtual press briefing, Al Hosani, who is also director of the Department of Communicable Diseases at the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, urged the public to observe "social distancing."

"The Ministry urges the general public to cooperate with health authorities and adhere to precautionary measures announced – particularly social distancing – to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and ensure the overall health and safety of the UAE community," Al Hosani said.

The World Health Organization has since encouraged using the phrase "physical distancing" instead of "social distancing" to describe one of the ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Hosani also urged people to avoid malls, beaches, and restaurants, and leave their homes only when necessary.

She noted that a negative COVID-19 test does not mean that individuals can socialize without precautions. They must adhere to the 14-day quarantine period to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

Al Hosani said UAE's new cases were identified as having been in contact with previously diagnosed persons and were quarantined and tested accordingly. Others, she added, came into the country from travels abroad.

She said they were discovered at an early stage due to the government's effective monitoring methods.

Al Hosani said the patients are all in a stable condition and receiving necessary health care services.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has affected at least 169 countries, with over 300,000 cases and more than 12,000 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, March 22. – Rappler.com