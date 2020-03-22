MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker still showed that the government agency had conducted 1,516 tests as of 4 pm on Sunday, March 22.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 593



Patients under monitoring: 6,321



The tracker reflected 380 confirmed cases. It also showed that 326 are currently admitted to hospitals, 17 have recovered, and 25 have died.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

HEALTH FACILITY CONFIRMED CASES The Medical City - Ortigas 35 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine 33 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 27 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City 25 Makati Medical Center 13 Cardinal Santos Medical Center 12 San Lazaro Hospital 12 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center 1 Lung Center of the Philippines 9 Asian Hospital and Medical Center 5 Manila Doctors Hospital 7 Philippine Heart Center 6 Diliman Doctors Hospital 4 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital 4 San Juan Medical Center 4 University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center 3 Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium 2 La Union Medical Center 2 Dr Paulino J Garcia Hospital 2 Marikina Valley Medical Center 2 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital 2 Quirino Memorial Medical Center 2 Southern Philippines Medical Center 2 Rizal Medical Center 3 Santa Ana Hospital 3 University of Santo Tomas Hospital 3 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center 3 Adventist Medical Center 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center 1 Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center 1 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center 1 Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center 1 Capitol Medical Center 1 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center 1 Daniel O Mercado Medical Center 1 Davao Regional Medical Center 1 De Los Santos Medical Center 3 Divine Grace Medical Center 1 Divine Mercy Wellness Center 1 Dr Pablo Torre Wellness Center 1 East Avenue Medical Center 1 Fatima University Medical Center 1 Fe Del Mundo Medical Center 1 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation 1 Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center 1 Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center 1 Mandaluyong City Medical Center 1



Since the outbreak began, at least 132 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. Below is the breakdown:

Of the 132 Filipinos abroad, 83 have recovered: 77 from the cruise ship in Japan, 3 in Hong Kong, 2 in Singapore, and 1 in France.

The World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Sunday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally is at 300,097, with 12,895 deaths, across 169 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com