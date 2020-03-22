Editor's Note: We earlier reported that Surigao del Sur has 3 confirmed coronavirus cases. This has been corrected to 3 patients under investigation.

SURIGAO DEL SUR (UPDATED) – The province of Surigao del Sur was placed under "preventive community quarantine" in response to the rising number of novel coronavirus cases through local transmission in the Philippines.

Executive Order No. 14, signed by Governor Alexander Pimentel, came into effect on Friday, March 20.

A curfew is strictly implemented from 8 pm to 5 am in the entire province.

Under this order, 24/7 checkpoints are set up with authorities to man entry and exit points.

The entry and exit points are:

Barangay Adlay Carrascal via Claver, Surigao del Norte

Barangay Payasan via Los Arcos, Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur

Sitio Cutlog, Barangay Bahi, Barobo via San Francisco, Agusan del Sur

Barangay San Jose, Bislig City via Trento, Agusan del Sur

Sitio Lomar, Barangay Sabang, Lingig via Boston, Davao Oriental

Only authorized people can pass through the checkpoints, including those transporting goods and perishables, provided that they have their temperature checked prior to entering.

Vessels carrying food, supplies, and construction materials are free to dock at ports and depart.

Mass public transportation will also remain operational, but commuters must practice proper physical distancing.

Tourist spots and establishments have been closed until April 12, while malls and restaurants are urged to implement daily disinfection protocols.

Mass gatherings, however, are now prohibited, including religious activities.

Surigao del Sur has 3 patients under investigation, so far.

In the Philippines, there are 380 confirmed cases, with 25 deaths and 17 recoveries, as of Sunday, March 22. – Rappler.com