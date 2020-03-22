MANILA, Philippines – The Senate will hold a special session at 10 am on Monday, March 23, to tackle the measure granting a supplemental budget for the coronavirus outbreak, dubbed the "Heal as One" bill.

This supplemental budget is on top of the P3.1-billion supplemental budget request of the Department of Health.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri earlier tested positive for the coronavirus. Several senators also went into self-isolation following exposure to another coronavirus patient, but have since ended their quarantine periods.

Senate President Vicente Sotto III said there will be no problem with quorum on Monday.

With the coronavirus spreading, Duterte declared a state of calamity in the Philippines and a Luzon-wide lockdown. Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao also declared localized lockdowns.

As of Sunday, March 22, there are 380 patients who have tested positive for the virus, 25 of whom have died. – Rappler.com