MANILA, Philippines – The novel coronavirus has forced the Philippines' capital region to come to a halt.

Amid a lockdown, authorities are scrambling to prevent the spread of the virus. One of the cities which has been actively responding is Manila.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno first saw the gravity of the pandemic when he visited London in the first week of March. At that time, the United Kingdom had already recorded almost 400 coronavirus cases.

After Moreno returned to the Philippines, he went on self-quarantine. But he did not stop working.

Since then, Manila has become one of the first cities to pass a curfew ordinance, and the only city in Metro Manila which has built an infectious disease control center on short notice.

According to Moreno, "they are managing," while also "preparing for the worst."

What have they done so far and how are they preparing for a potential massive outbreak that could further strain the health care system?

Watch Moreno answer these questions in an interview with Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong at 9 am on Monday, March 23. – Rappler.com