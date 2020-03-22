MANILA, Philippines – With the global spread of the novel coronavirus, Filipinos abroad are also in danger of catching the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

As of Sunday, March 22, there have been at least 133 Filipinos who contracted the disease across 15 countries. At least 83 have recovered.

Here's the breakdown per country, according to the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA):

As of March 22, there have been 380 confirmed cases in the Philippines, including both Filipinos and foreigners.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected 308,130 and killed 13,444 across 170 countries. Italy has since surpassed the death toll in China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.