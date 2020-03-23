MANILA, Philippines – What is life like for a coronavirus-positive person? How does one fight the disease?

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines started spiking on the second week of March – a month after health officials confirmed the country's third case.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the spike in the number of positive cases was supposedly due to their “heightened surveillance” efforts.

The DOH said they are conducting comprehensive contact tracing for all cases. They are also in coordination with concerned local government units and Centers for Health Development for the implementation of infection prevention and control measures.

As of Sunday, March 23, the Philippines has 380 cases of the virus. Of this number, 25 have died and 15 have recovered.

On Monday, March 24, Rappler reporter Bonz Magsambol sits down with COVID-19 PH4, Carlo Llanes Navarro, via Skype interview to talk about his experience battling the coronavirus and recovering from the disease. – Rappler.com