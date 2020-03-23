MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 16 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 396 the total number of cases in the Philippines as of Monday, March 23.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire confirmed this in a text message to Rappler.

Vergeire also confirmed the death toll due to the disease has reached 33, with 8 new fatalities recorded.

The number of recoveries likewise increased to 18.

More details to follow. – Rappler.com