MANILA, Philippines – As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continued to swell in the Philippines, some netizens rejected granting President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for emergency as solution to the outbreak.

Duterte has called on Congress to declare a “national emergency” and grant him the “emergency powers,” saying it is a “necessary” move to address the crisis.

The draft bill, which both chambers of Congress deliberated during a special session on Monday, March 23, seeks to allow Duterte to “reprogram, reallocate, and realign” funds. It would also allow him to "temporarily take over or direct the operation" of privately-owned utilities or businesses needed to address public needs during the coronavirus emergency, among others.

As Congress deliberated on Monday, the hashtag #NoToEmergencyPowers trended on Twitter in the Philippine, reaching over 21,200 tweets as of early Monday afternoon.

Several netizens pointed out that emergency powers weren't needed since the President had not even made full use of the powers and resources currently at his disposal. (READ: #MassTestingNow: Online petition calls for urgent action on coronavirus outbreak)

Mr. President, there is no need for emergency power. Because first of all, you do not lack power. You lack decency, honesty, empathy, compassion, calm intellectual sanity and most of all: the ability to listen to experts. #MassTestingNowPH #NoToEmergencyPower — direk (@kathpernicus) March 23, 2020

He has the power yet he has not used it for the greater good. What good will emergency power do?



#NoToEmergencyPower — Busy KAT (@guaxiailing) March 23, 2020

Emergency power assumes that Duterte is rational with his decision and how he handles things for the country, but we’ve shown in the past that he cannot, what’s the point of adding more power to an incompetent and inefficient leader.#NoToEmergencyPower — #FreeMassTestingNOWPH #NOtoVIPTesting (@drixteraustin) March 22, 2020

Special powers to provide frontliners transportation? Special powers to provide relief goods? Special powers to assist LGUs? You don't need special powers to do all that! #NoToEmergencyPower #DuterteResign — HEALTH SERVICES FOR ALL (@paranoid_androo) March 23, 2020

Others pointed out how local government units had managed to put in place effective measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus and heed the needs of those deeply affected without resorting to emergency powers. (READ: [EDITORIAL] Emergency measures? Show us the plan first)

In a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the Philippine government placed the whole island of Luzon, home to over 57 million people, on lockdown.

The burden of implementation has been placed on local governments. Among the crucial tasks given to them is to find ways to feed residents and to bring workers in essential fields and services brought to their workplace.

Netizens urged Duterte to focus on empowering local government units, to help address needs on the ground, instead of requesting for emergency powers.

Duterte earlier warned local officials struggling to enforce a Luzon-wide lockdown to follow all the national government’s orders, or risk facing administrative cases.

The reminder came after several national officials rejected Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto’s appeal to exempt tricycles from the travel restriction placed on public utility vehicles, so these can transport health workers and people in need of medical attention. (READ: #ProtectVico trends as netizens defend Pasig Mayor’s coroanvirus measures)

Marikina City plans to set up its own testing center, using test kits from a local private biotechnology firm, but the Malacañang wants it and other LGUs with similar plans to first run this through with the national government first. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in the PH?)

#NoToEmergencyPower. Empower LGUs instead to make their own decisions and the National Government should provide adequate support.



Even if our President is competent, this is not the solution. Provide more budget to Healthcare. — alboi! #SaludoSaMgaNasaFrontline (@alflorencealbo) March 23, 2020

LGUs, with their limited power, have done more and outperformed the national government. Meanwhile, the President is asking for emergency powers to address this pandemic when in fact he already have all the "power" he needs. #NoToEmergencyPower #NOtoVIPTesting — Janzene Paul Gonzales (@jnznpaul) March 23, 2020

LGUs in PH are carrying the BURDEN of this pandemic...while the

INCOMPETENT national government whines for Emergency Power!#NoToEmergencyPower #DuqueResign #FreeMassTestingNOWPH https://t.co/6j5uwYHy2E — Marie (@marie_kcc) March 23, 2020

Mayors of Pasig, Marikina and others are doing better jobs at the administration of their cities, yet they don't have emergency powers! More than anything, this reveals the ineptness of Duterte's leadership - if not hunger for power.#NoToEmergencyPower#FreeMassTestingNowPH — jio (@jiowho) March 23, 2020

Other netizens were worried that Duterte’s proposal for emergency powers was a thinly veiled attempt at enforcing martial law. They urged the President to direct his attention to pushing for better health policies in light of the outbreak. (READ: Filipino scientists call on government to conduct mass testing for coronavirus)

As of Saturday night, March 21, the country had 380 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 25 fatalities.

Despite the increasing number of cases, the Department of Health maintains there is no need to implement mass testing, even when it has procured more than a 100,000 kits from China, South Korea, and Brunei.

The Philippines only has 5 facilities approved by the World Health Organization to process coronavirus samples. The country, so far, has a testing capacity of 950 to 1,000 tests per day.

Having a comprehensive plan does not still justify the provision of emergency powers to the executive. They can hide their dictatorial tendencies in this bill. #NoToEmergencyPower https://t.co/lRCAIZUZ5L — ｊｏｈｎ ｍａｒｓｈａ．ｗａｖ (@johnmarshawav) March 23, 2020

The government seems to forget that their prime duty is "to serve and protect the people". This government exists for the people and not the people for the government!#MassTestingNowPH #NoToVIPCovidTesting #NoToEmergencyPower #OustDuterte — lés (@itslesterrrr) March 22, 2020

If he had only used his executive power to create regulations based on health and community needs, the situation would have been better. WE NEED MASS TESTING AND BETTER HEALTH POLICIES. WE DO NOT NEED ANOTHER DICTATOR.#NoToEmergencyPower #FreeMassTestingNOWPH #OustDuterte — Sharalyn Dimagiba (@shairaptrc) March 23, 2020

Grabe! Ginagamit ni Duterte ang covid-19 crisis as an opportunity for absolute power! #NoToEmergencyPower #DuterteResign — Cedie (@vicsoncedric) March 22, 2020

GUYS sobrang mas important ipatrend yung #NoToEmergencyPower kesa sa DuterteResign. If approved, this is worse than Martial Law. He'll have complete control over TeleComm companies and all other private companies even BANKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS.#NoToEmergencyPower — Wivinia #OUSTDUTERTE (@wiviniaaatbr) March 23, 2020

