MANILA, Philippines – A barangay captain was arrested by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Lanao del Sur after selling quarantine passes during their province-wide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Cassar Abinal, chairman of Barangay Mantapoli in the municipality of Marantao, was arrested on Sunday afternoon, March 22, after an informant reported him to cops through a text message.

"Acting on said report, the police officers immediately responded and they saw a bond paper posted at the wall of the barangay hall asking for P20 for home quarantine pass," the report said.

Quarantine passes are pieces of paper distributed by local officials to make sure that only one person per household goes out to buy essentials at a time. This is to maximize physical distancing and prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

The national government has repeatedly said that the passes should be distributed for free.

Because of this, Abinal is set to face criminal complaints for violation of Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, and for violation of the Revised Penal Code's Articles 213 (2) and 214, which pertain to robbery and extortion. – Rappler.com