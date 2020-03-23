MANILA, Philippines – A father-and-son tandem was arrested by agents of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for selling fake medicine that they claimed could cure the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Ismael Aviso and his son Ismael Aviso Jr were arrested on Sunday, March 22, after cops posed as buyers paid them P7,500.

Cops from the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) received a tip on Friday, March 20, that two men were selling fake medicine through social media.

While scientists all over the world have been working on overtime to find a cure, they have yet to release any treatment drug that has undergone proper clinical trial and can be sold in the market.

The PNP ACG said the older Aviso had a history of selling fake inventions, such as a motionless electric generator in 2011. In 2019, he tried to sell drugs to fight dengue when the national epidemic was declared by the Department of Health.

Both men will face complaints for estafa and unlawful publication and utterances in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Police did not disclose who, but one of them will also face complaints of resistance and disobediance to persons of authorities and unauthorized use of private documents.

As the coronavirus cases continue its steep rise, demand for a cure has been higher than ever. As of Monday, March 23, the Philippines has recorded 462 confirmed coronavirus cases. Of them, 33 have died and 18 have recovered. – Rappler.com