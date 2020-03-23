MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker still showed that the government agency had conducted 1,622 tests as of 4 pm on Monday, March 23.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 606



Patients under monitoring: 6,321



The tracker reflected 462 confirmed cases. It also showed that 399 are currently admitted to hospitals, 18 have recovered, and 33 have died.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

HEALTH FACILITY CONFIRMED CASES The Medical City - Ortigas 44 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine 33 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 49 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City 36 Makati Medical Center 33 Cardinal Santos Medical Center 29 San Lazaro Hospital 13 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center 8 Lung Center of the Philippines 19 Asian Hospital and Medical Center 18 Manila Doctors Hospital 14 Philippine Heart Center 8 Veterans Medical Center 6 Diliman Doctors Hospital 3 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital 4 Metropolitan Medical Center 4 San Juan Medical Center 5 University of the East Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center 8 Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium 2 La Union Medical Center 2 Dr Paulino J Garcia Hospital 2 Marikina Valley Medical Center 2 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital 2 Quirino Memorial Medical Center 2 Southern Philippines Medical Center 4 Rizal Medical Center 6 Santa Ana Hospital 3 University of Santo Tomas Hospital 8 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center 6 Adventist Medical Center 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center 1 Angono Medics Hospital 1 Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center 1 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center 1 Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center 1 Capitol Medical Center 1 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue 1 Cainta Rural Health Unit 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center 1 ACE Medical Center 1 Davao Regional Medical Center 2 De Los Santos Medical Center 3 Divine Grace Medical Center 2 Providence Hospital 2 East Avenue Medical Center 3 Baguio General Hospital 1 Fe Del Mundo Medical Center 3 Medical Center Manila 3 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation 2 Mandaluyong City Medical Center 2

The World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Monday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally is at 324,290, with 15,189 deaths, across 171 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com