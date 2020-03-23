CEBU, Philippines - No more dining in restaurants will be allowed in Cebu province, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia told reporters during a press conference on Monday March 23.

The governor also announced she would soon release another executive order serving as a mitigating measure against COVID-19, and that it would be effective within 24 hours.

"We will not allow you to dine in. People can't sit in restaurants to eat anymore," she said.

Those who want to buy food from restaurants can order delivery or drive through. The governor said, however, that they might allow pick-ups, but is worried that pick-ups still might pose a risk of transmitting the virus because customers will be crowding enclosed spaces.

In a previous order, Garcia already disallowed gatherings of 20 or more people.

Carenderias and other smaller establishments will be given 48 hours to prepare for compliance with Executive Order 5-G.

"How greedy are you as businesses? Is money the only thing you think about, when the lives of Cebuanos are put in danger?" Garcia said.

She was reacting to photos of an unnamed restaurant that were still allowing patrons to crowd inside.

On Sunday, senior citizens over 65 and students were put under 24-hour home confinement. (READ: Cebu province orders 24-hour home quarantine for students, elderly)

So far, there has only been one confirmed coronavirus case in the province, but that number may change as the first batch of testing kits arrived in Cebu on Friday, March 20. – Rappler.com