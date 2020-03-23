MANILA, Philippines – Health officials in Pangasinan on Monday, March 23, announced 3 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province's total cases to 4.

Anna de Guzman of the Pangasinan Provincial Health Office said 2 of the 3 cases had cough, colds, and fever – symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

These two patients – a 70-year-old male and a 54-year-old male – are both Filipinos from Malasiqui town in Pangasinan. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The towns of Rosales and Malasiqui have been placed under total lockdown starting 8 pm Monday "to contain the spread of the virus," according to De Guzman.

Meanwhile, the Filipino-American patient who died in Dagupan City on March 18, tested positive for COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus – on Monday.

This brings the death toll in the province to two, after the first patient from Bayambang town died at the Lung Center of the Philippines on March 20.

As of Monday, Pangasinan has recorded a total of 18 patients under investigation. Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases has reached 462, with 33 deaths and 18 recoveries.

The global death toll has reached 15,189, with 5,476 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,270 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 341,300, with 81,093 cases in China and 59,138 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 174 countries. – Rappler.com