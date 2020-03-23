PALAWAN, Philippines – Regional health authorities reported another confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in the MIMAROPA region, bringing the total positive cases to 2 as of Monday, March 23.

The Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD-MIMAROPA) said that the second confirmed case is a 24-year-old Filipino male in Marinduque, who traveled from Parañaque. (READ: Philippines coronavirus cases rise to 462, death toll hits 33)

Currently, the patient is in “stable condition and under home quarantine and strict monitoring,” the DOH-CHD-MIMAROPA said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

The patient arrived in Marinduque on March 12 with fever and sore throat, and only got tested on March 15 after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. He was admitted to a local health facility until he was sent home on March 18 after his condition improved. (READ: HELL ON EARTH: The agonizing confusion over coronavirus testing in PH)

With the new confirmed case, the regional DOH reiterated that “there is no local or community transmission recorded in the region.”

However, it also continued to ask the public to observe proper hygiene, physical distancing, enhanced community quarantine, and other preventive measures.

Marinduque’s health authorities, alongside concerned local government units, are conducting contact tracing to identify people who had close contact with the COVID-19 patient. Strengthening of infection prevention and control protocols have also been done in the province.

Locals who had known exposure to the confirmed case or those who experience symptoms attributed to COVID-19 like persistent fever, cough and difficulty in breathing are encouraged to call Marinduque’s COVID-19 hotlines: 0961 505 2764 or 0956 748 0503 for appropriate assessment.

“For patients under home quarantine, we advise them to adhere to the instructions given by our health personnel. Make sure that the patient is staying in a safe place and must be isolated from the family members,” said regional health department director, Dr Mario Baquilod.

“Temperature shall be strictly monitored. If caring for the sick, practice frequent hand-washing and wear a face mask every time they will be in a close contact with the patient,” Baquilod said.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old person under investigation who died in Palawan on March 18 tested negative for COVID-19 after his result was released on Monday morning.

A 26-year-old Australian male tourist was Palawan’s first confirmed case. Local health authorities issued him a clearance after his fever subsided, allowing him to fly back to his country through a “mercy flight” to Clark via Airswift on March 17 before his result came out on March 21. – Rappler.com