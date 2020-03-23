MANILA, Philippines – Mayor Marcelino “Marcy" Teodoro emphasized that the establishment of the Marikina Molecular Laboratory is a "partnership" with the national government, as it tries to address the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Teodoro asked the Department of Health (DOH) not to treat Marikina City as a client applying for a license to operate a laboratory facility for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing as the people need it badly, especially those in the fringes of society.

“It should be a partnership. This is a whole of government approach kung saan nagtutulong-tulong ang lokal at national. Kung ano ang kakulangan sa national ay pinupunan ng mga lokal na pamahalaan,” Teodoro said in a statement on Monday, March 23.

(This is a whole of government approach where the local and national [governments] help each other. Whatever limitations the national has will be augmented by the local government.)

The mayor said that the Marikina Molecular Laboratory will benefit nearby cities because it will be a shared facility. Ultimately, the goal is to save more lives.

Teodoro emphasized the importance of testing for detection so that the spread of the coronavirus will be contained. Mass testing, he said, is needed as soon as possible. (READ: Where are testing centers for coronavirus in PH?)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the coronavirus as a pandemic that has affected hundreds of thousands and killing nearly 14,000 across the globe.

In the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) reported 462 COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths, and 18 recoveries as of Monday night. (READ: Philippines coronavirus cases rise to 462, death toll hits 33)

“We should make these test kits commercially available for all. We should be able to ensure that testing is ‘democratized,’ open access sa lahat ng Pilipino, lalo dun sa mga mahihirap na hindi kaya magpatingin sa mga pribadong ospital (to all Filipinos especially to the poor who cannot afford to go to private hospital),” Teodoro said, adding:

"It is imperative for the DOH to be proactive to the initiative of the LGU in efforts to combat the threats of COVID-19, and not merely invoke regulations to follow and comply with as well as issue guidelines, a system or network of health service delivery should be in placed between national and local government to better serve the people in times of crisis."

Teodoro and Dr. Imelda Mateo of the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center both gave the assurance that all standards and protocols set by the DOH will be followed.

The Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) will be working with the Marikina Molecular Laboratory, Mateo said.

Teodoro also emphasized that the Marikina lab was set up under the supervision of experts from the University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health (UP-NIH). (READ: U.P. coronavirus test kits may be rolled out on March 16)

Marikina will procure 3,000 COVID-19 testing kits from Manila Health Tek, Inc., the first biotechnology private company for health in the country, which also partners with the UP-NIH.

Doctors of the Marikina City Health Office (CHO) will be trained by scientists and doctors of the Manila Health Tek, Inc for the laboratory, Teodoro said. – Rappler.com