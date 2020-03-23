MANILA, Philippines – The Medical City on Monday, March 23, asked patients seeking treatment at the hospital to "look for other hospitals," as it has already exceeded its capacity due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Today, we have 64 PUIs (patients under investigation) and 18 COVID-19 positive cases admitted in our ICU and floors. We have 11 patients in our Emergency Department waiting for rooms, 6 are already on mechanical ventilators, and 5 are in critical condition," Medical City president and CEO Eugenio Jose Ramos said in a statement addressed to "patient partners" on Monday.

Ramos said "clearly" they have already exceeded their capacity, but even their frontline health care workforce is "overstretched" as 137 staff are in quarantine.

Other Pasig City hospitals, he said, are also "at full capacity."

"We do not wish at all to turn you away, but the reality is that we can no longer provide your loved ones the care that they need. Your own initiative to look for other hospitals is appreciated. We thank you for your support and cooperation," Ramos added.

As of Monday, the Philippines has 462 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with 33 deaths and 18 recoveries. The Medical City in Pasig City accounted for 18 confirmed cases and 3 deaths.

The global death toll has reached 15,189, with 5,476 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,270 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to 341,300, with 81,093 cases in China and 59,138 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 174 countries. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com