MANILA, Philippines – There are now 19 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Taguig City, the local government reported on Monday night, March 23.

One death was reported, but local authorities didn’t provide details about the person.

In a post on Facebook, the city government said the confirmed cases are in barangays:

Fort Bonifacio - 7 cases

Bambang - 2 cases

Maharlika Village - 2

Upper Bicutan - 2

Central Signal - 1

Western Bicutan - 2

New Lower Bicutan - 1

Sta Ana -

Ususan - 1

There are 74 persons under investigation (PUIs) in the city.

Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a Facebook Live broadcast Monday night that curfew and quarantine policies will be implemented more strictly.

“Patuloy na dumadami po ang mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa Pilipinas. Pati ho sa atin dito sa Taguig, nadagdagan na. Kaya kailangan lalong maghigpit na tayo, sa barangay, sa komunidad, at sa ating mga tahanan,” he said.

(The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is increasing, and so do the cases here in Taguig. So we have to be stricter in our villages, in our community, in our homes.)

As of Monday, the national total of COVID-19-positive patients was at 462.

Taguig City’s COVID-19 hotlines are: 8-789-3200 or 09664194510.

A curfew is in force in Taguig. – Rappler.com