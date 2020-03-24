MANILA, Philippines – The next elections are two years away yet, but #Halalan2022 already trended on Twitter in the wee hours of Tuesday, March 24, as Filipinos channeled online their frustrations with government's response to the coronavirus.

"Incompetence" and "abuse of authority" are what Filipinos get for voting for the wrong people, the tweets said.

The hashtag started to trend in the early hours of Tuesday, at about the same time that senators and members of the House of Representatives deliberated on – and later approved – a bill granting President Rodrigo Duterte special powers to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Hours before this, on Monday afternoon, March 23, Filipinos fumed after seeing House members roll out manila papers that said, “Together with doctors and frontliners, we went to work for you, so please stay at home for us.”

At around 8:50 am on Tuesday, #Halalan2022 was at number 5 top trending with at least 13,500 tweets.

Luzon has been on a lockdown for over a week now, and many Filipinos have been calling out the policy as "anti-poor," expressing dissatisfaction with how poorly it’s been executed. (READ: ‘Pasaway commuters’ amid the lockdown? These people don’t have a choice)

I'm literally fuming mad, seeing the greedy and able abuse their positions while frontliners like my dad are out there putting their lives at risk without any assurance for their safety.



We'll remember this in 2022. Clowns won't be re-elected. #Halalan2022 #NOtoVIPTesting — gray (@reynshey) March 23, 2020

Itago natin lahat ng resibo ng panggagag* ng mga pulpol na pulitiko ngayon sa kabila ng pandemic. 'Wag nating hayaan na umiral na naman ang pagiging makalimutin nating mga Pilipino. Ilaban natin ang Pilipinas hanggang sa sumikat ang bagong araw. Ilaban natin hanggang #Halalan2022 — ≡ marvin (@marvinalize) March 24, 2020

The bill now awaits the President's signature. Once signed, it will grant 27 powers to Duterte, including the authority to declare savings and use it to address the pandemic.

Netizens who slammed what they called government's inaction posted "receipts" to reminder Filipinos to vote smarter in 2022. (READ: Netizens slam Duterte’s bid for ‘emergency powers’ in coronavirus update)

Upon my sister’s suggestion, I will use the hashtag #Halalan2022 when calling out politicians so these tweets turn up two years from now. We’re not forgetting this! — Anj (@anjpessumal) March 23, 2020

I'm using the hashtag #Halalan2022 so that if we survive this pandemic and vote people for office, we will not forget what these people did to everyone during #COVID2019 pandemic. — Shun Michael Madera (@shunmichael21) March 23, 2020

Some users online used the hashtag to tweet about the officials they plan to elect in 2022.

The 9 who voted against HB 6616:

Bordado -3rd District, CamSur

Brosas - Gabriela Women's

Cabochan - Magdalo

Cullamat - Bayan Muna

Castro - ACT Teachers

Elago - Kabataan

Gaite - Bayan Muna

Lagman - 1st District, Albay

Zarate - Bayan Muna



Salamat po. #Halalan2022 https://t.co/WTqiGtTRn8 — chloe (@chlevangelista) March 23, 2020

Here are the 9 heroes who bravely stood up against stupidity, corruption and incompetence. For the 284 lapdogs, wala kayong konsensiya! HB6616 #Halalan2022 #NoToEmergencyPowers #NoToSpecialPowers https://t.co/IUkpmwZw8y — itsmenatp (@itsmenatp) March 23, 2020

Others used the hashtag to caution people against voting for certain officials.

Just a reminder that we have voted for these people and got nothing in return. Don't waste your vote. Be a registered voter. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/36i3oBIQfH — JAYVEE (@jayveephi) March 23, 2020

This March 2020, let us never forget how Duterte allocated only 3B pesos to fight COVID and allocated 14B to tourism.



How these politicians got tested first despite being asymptomatic.



How the quarantine and suspension of public transpo only applies to the poor.#Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/SqEFfYWS5W — chinny (@chinny_says) March 23, 2020

These are the names of the trapos who got tested instead of those whose in dire need. Walang boboto sa kanila. #Halalan2022 https://t.co/suGQpWncx9 — Muffin #MassTestingNow (@sophiaslsx) March 23, 2020

#NoToEmergencyPowers and let's all remember this on #Halalan2022 https://t.co/pKzcHnwjvR — Sanch (@jhosanchi) March 23, 2020

The rest simply urged their peers to register.

Read their tweets here:

Kaya sa darating na #Halalan2022 bumoto ng tama! Please lang, huwag na tayong maging bobotante! Huwag natin sayangin ang opurtunidad na mabago ang Pilipinas. Matuto na tayo sa mga naranasan natin sa gobyernong mayroon tayo ngayon! — Cal is the key! (@mscrunchtime) March 23, 2020

Have some thoughts you’d like to share this early about how you will be voting in 2022? Share them with us! – with a report from Ming Lagman/Rappler.com