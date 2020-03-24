MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 501 by Tuesday morning, March 24.

"501 COVID-19 positive cases, 19 recoveries, 33 deaths," Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a text message to Rappler.

There were 462 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country with 33 deaths by Monday afternoon, March 23.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating," but said it was still possible to "change the trajectory" of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, at past 3 am Tuesday, the House of Representatives adopted the approved Senate version of the bill, Senate Bill No. 1418, which would grant Duterte at least 27 powers, including the authority to declare savings and use them to fight the pandemic.

The global death toll has reached 15,189, with 5,476 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,270 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau).

The number of cases worldwide has risen to 341,300, with 81,093 cases in China and 59,138 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 174 countries. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com