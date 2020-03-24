MANILA, Philippines – Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano claimed on Monday, March 22, that reports on the shortage of personal protective equipment or PPEs are fake.

Social media posts of doctors and other medical industry workers who are on the forefront of the battle against the novel coronavirus, however, say otherwise.

Cayetano: Maraming fake news. Alam 'nyo naman kung sino ang nag sprespread ng fake news about kulang ang PPEs. — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 23, 2020

Using plastic bags, excess foam, and recyclable plastic containers, doctors and volunteers have been making their own PPEs to protect themselves from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (READ: Filipinos find ways to improvise safety in the time of coronavirus)

The improvised equipment, along with the other commercially available PPE equipment, should be discarded properly.

In an explainer by This Week in Asia, Consultant Wong Chen Seong said that improperly discarded masks have a large amount of secretory secretions and could be a potential health hazard to the others who may come in contact with them.

Look at how Filipinos use everyday objects to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.









Several netizens shared their thoughts on the efforts of the frontliners and volunteers to provide PPEs.

Better safe than sorry!

Kung mag iintay sila sa tulong ng gobyerno, pati silang frontliners magkakasakit sa tagal ng pag iintay.

That's why we salute you for everything! — Michelle M. (@chellemacx21) March 22, 2020

Nakakaiyak namin ito. Frontliners being left alone like this. @DOHgovph , maawa naman kayo sa kanila. We ask so much from them tapos ganyan lang yung PPE nila. — . (@abanana825) March 22, 2020

OUR HEALTHCARE WORKERS DO NOT DESERVE THIS !!!



donate to frontline workers here: https://t.co/5FOPG8DzOC — #OustDuterte #KatayDigong ᜃᜁᜊᜒᜄᜅ᜔ ᜂᜇ᜔ᜊᜈᜓ (@rvncrtz) March 22, 2020

@notaryne as part of the healthcare team, we need to utilize what resources are available for now. The distribution of PPE's might take time pa po. We highly appreciate your concern but the point here, should we act now and save the patient or wait for ppe? Hope u get the point! — Kal Gapala (@kaloy06) March 24, 2020

Government agencies, such as the Department of Science and Technology, have tried to address this issue by partnering up with private institutions in order to produce PPEs. The production of face masks will not start until the end of the week. (READ: DOST, private partners to produce 500,000 reusable face masks) —Rappler.com