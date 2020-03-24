MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City government placed more barangays under "extreme enhanced community quarantine," bringing the total number to 12, as novel coronavirus cases in the city rose to 62.

The 12 barangays are the following:

Tandang Sora

Kalusugan

Ramon Magsaysay

Maharlika

San Isidro Labrador

Tatalon

Damayang Lagi

Batasan Hills

Masagana

Bagong Silangan

Pasong Tamo

Central

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte earlier placed barangays Tandang Sora and Kalusugan under "extreme enhanced community quarantine," which means that household members of coronavirus patients are not allowed to leave their residences. People within a 500-meter radius from these houses are also under strict monitoring.

According to a bulletin from the city's Public Affairs and Information Services Department on Tuesday, March 24, Barangay Central was placed under "extreme enhanced community quarantine" because of the presence of hospitals there. As of posting, the barangay has no recorded coronavirus cases.

Out of Quezon City's 142 barangays, 42 now have coronavirus cases. The city has also recorded a total of 6 deaths and 6 recoveries.

As of Monday, March 23, Quezon City had the highest number of coronavirus cases in any local government unit, according to the Department of Health coronavirus tracker.

Quezon City is the largest and most populous city in the country, with a population of almost 3 million as of the 2015 census.

Meanwhile, the nationwide tally as of Tuesday morning spiked to 501 cases, with 33 deaths and 19 recoveries.

The number of cases worldwide has surpassed 378,000, with deaths totaling more than 16,500. – Rappler.com