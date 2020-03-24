MANILA, Philippines – The city government of Navotas released P6.4 million to fund additional compensation to regular and job order employees affected by the lockdown in Luzon, it announced on Monday, March 23.

Mayor Toby Tiangco said he hoped that their uninterrupted salary and early release of their quarterly bonus will persuade employees to comply with the mandatory home quarantine adopted to prevent the spread of the noveral coronavirus.

"The 1,070 non-plantilla employees of the city government received P6,000 as their first quarter incentive. The said amount is double their usual quarterly benefits," the city government said.

"All contract of service and job order employees who are in service for six months as of March 2020 were given supplemental remuneration," it added.

The country's confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 501 by Tuesday morning, March 24, including 33 deaths and 19 recoveries.

The global death toll has reached 15,189, with 5,476 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,270 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau).

The number of cases worldwide has risen to 341,300, with 81,093 cases in China and 59,138 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 174 countries. – with a report from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com