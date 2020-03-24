Bookmark to watch the interview at 7:00 PM

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler's Maria Ressa talks to Senator Risa Hontiveros, the sole dissenting vote during the Senate vote on emergency powers for President Rodrigo Duterte.

Under the approved bill, Senate would give Duterte "authority subject to limitations" granted by the special powers listed in the measure.

Technically, there were 20 senators who "cast" their votes, with 8 of them doing so through phone call. But officially, the affirmative votes of the 12 senators who were at the plenary will be counted.

Only Hontiveros voted against the measure through phone call.

Why did she dissent to it? Watch the interview with Hontiveros here. – Rappler.com