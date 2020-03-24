MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that the government agency had conducted 1,793 tests as of 4 pm on Tuesday, March 24.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 615



Patients under monitoring: 6,321



The tracker reflected 552 confirmed cases. It also showed that 474 are currently admitted to hospitals, 20 have recovered, and 35 have died.

At least 3 hospitals announced that that they already reached maximum capacity – St. Luke’s QC, St. Luke’s BGC, and The Medical City in Pasig.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

HEALTH FACILITY CONFIRMED CASES The Medical City - Ortigas (Pasig City) 44 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (Muntinlupa City) 33 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 49 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City (Taguig City) 36 Makati Medical Center (Makati City) 33 Cardinal Santos Medical Center (San Juan City) 29 San Lazaro Hospital (Manila) 13 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (Manila) 8 Lung Center of the Philippines (Quezon City) 19 Asian Hospital and Medical Center (Muntinlupa City) 18 Manila Doctors Hospital (Manila) 14 Philippine Heart Center (Quezon City) 8 Veterans Medical Center (Quezon City) 6 Diliman Doctors Hospital (Quezon City) 3 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (San Fernando, Pampanga) 4 Metropolitan Medical Center (Manila) 4 San Juan Medical Center (San Juan City) 5 UE Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 8 Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Caloocan City) 2 La Union Medical Center (Agoo, La Union) 2 Dr Paulino J Garcia Hospital (Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija) 2 Marikina Valley Medical Center (Marikina City) 2 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Manila) 2 Quirino Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 2 Southern Philippines Medical Center (Davao City) 4 Rizal Medical Center (Pasig City) 6 Santa Ana Hospital (Manila) 3 University of Santo Tomas Hospital (Manila) 8 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 6 Adventist Medical Center (Pasay City) 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center (Marawi, Lanao del Sur) 1 Angono Medics Hospital (Angono, Rizal) 1 Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga, Bataan) 1 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga, Bataan) 1 Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 Capitol Medical Center (Quezon City) 1 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue (Mandaue, Cebu) 1 Cainta Rural Health Unit (Cainta, Rizal) 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (Cotabato City) 1 ACE Medical Center 1 Davao Regional Medical Center (Tagum City, Davao) 2 De Los Santos Medical Center (Quezon City) 3 Divine Grace Medical Center (General Trias, Cavite) 2 Providence Hospital (Quezon City) 2 East Avenue Medical Center (Quezon City) 3 Baguio General Hospital (Baguio City) 1 Fe Del Mundo Medical Center (Quezon City) 3 Medical Center Manila (Manila) 3 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (Quezon City) 2 Mandaluyong City Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 2

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

The World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Tuesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally is at 386,350, with 16,981 deaths, across 175 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com