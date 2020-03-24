BACOLOD CITY, Philippines – Drivers of public utility vehicles in Bacolod City cried for help, saying they have no more food to feed their families a week after the city imposed community quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Diego Malacad, secretary-general of the United Negros Drivers Operators Center (UNDOC), asked the local government and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to allocate financial assistance to affected drivers.

The Negros Island city has a population of more than 500,000. It reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus last week, March 20.

Some of UNDOc members have stopped working due to fears they will get the disease. Malacad said he will continue to work because he has to feed his family.

“We are not afraid of the virus. We are afraid because we have no more money to feed our families. Gutom na kami (We are all hungry),” he said.

He said he makes sure to practice physical distancing as much as possible and avoids touching his face. “I also disinfect and tell my family not to go out of the house,” he said.

He stopped wearing a mask because it made him touch his face more.

Lower income

The curfew and strict physical distancing measures in place has taken a toll on the income of drivers, however.

They can only have few passengers each trip. “Jeepneys can accommodate 16 passengers before. But now, it is down to 8 passengers," Malacad said.

They used to earn P400 a day. He said they're lucky to bring home P200 these days.

It's worse for tricycle driver Danny Tingson, resident of barangay Mandalagan. He said he also used to earn P400 a day. It is now down to P150.

Tingson has been driving for the past 20 years. Tricycles carried 6 passengers each trip before the quaratine measures were put in place. They are now allowed to carry only one or two people.

“Right now, we earn P10 or P20 each trip. We used to earn P60,” he said.

He does not earn enough anymore to be feed his family. "Pang bugas nalang gid (It can only buy rice),” he said.

“It is really hard for us drivers. The virus may not kill us, but hunger and poverty will,” Malacad said. – Rappler.com