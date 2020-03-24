AKLAN, Philippines – Governor Florencio Miraflores said the government's decision to imposed an enhanced community quarantine in the entire province even without a novel coronavirus infection was aimed to protect the people and families of Aklan.

The governor held a press briefing on the management of a coronavirus infectionduring which he reiterated his appeal for residents to 'stay home' and practice adequate physical distancing.

Though there were no confirmed cases in Aklan, Miraflores issued Executive Order No. 20 on Sunday, March 22 imposing stringent management in the province to prevent the global pandemic from entering the province.

"This has to be done. We take it seriously, this is a great sacrifice for all of us. We are appealing to all of you to follow regulations in the EO especially the self-quarantine protocols to reduce local transmission of coronavirus. " he added.

The enhanced community quarantine has put more than 600,000 people in Aklan under 'tough measures' to deal with virus impact.

Non-essential businesses are closed except for banks, pawn shops, media outlets, sari-sari stores, pharmacies, supermarkets, grocery stores, laundry shops, water refilling and gasoline stations. All schools and colleges remain closed and a synchronized curfew hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the province from March 23 until April 14 was also introduced.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors unless they need to buy basic commodities or for emergencies.

The governor also urged government agencies and companies to adopt home-arrangements for their employees, and skeletal workforce for frontline services to minimize person-to-person contact.

"Kapag nakapasok na ang coronavirus sa Aklan, mahihirapan tayo dahil kulang ang ating medical personnel at ang mga pasilidad sa mga ospital ay hindi sapat sa ganitong sitwasyon," Miraflores stressed.

(If the virus breaks out in Aklan, we will have a hard time because we lack medical personnel and we do not have enough facilities in our hospitals for situations like these. – Rappler.com