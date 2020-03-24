ILOILO CITY, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) Region 6 on Tuesday evening, March 24, reported two new confirmed COVID-19 patients in Western Visayas, bringing the regional total of coronavirus disease cases to 4.

In a press briefing, DOH-6 regional director Dr. Marilyn Convocar said that the two new cases included a 61-year-old female from Iloilo and a 45-year-old male from the municipality of Jamindan. He is the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the province of Capiz.

Convocar revealed that both patients had recent travel histories to Metro Manila. Both are currently confined in hospitals in their respective provinces.

DOH-6 reports that the Ilonggo resident was admitted to a hospital after she exhibited COVID-19 symptoms: fever; cough; body malaise; and diarrhea. Meanwhile, the fourth patient, the Capiz local, was classified as a person under investigation (PUI) after having persistent cough and fever.

Convocar said that both patients are currently in a stable condition.

The DOH has begun coordinating with the local government units of both these cases to begin contact tracing activities.

“The public is advised to be vigilant in protecting one’s self from the possible spread of the virus through frequent hand washing, observing respiratory etiquette, social distancing of at least one meter from other people, and infection prevention and control measures in the household,” DOH-6 said in a statement.

The first two confirmed cases in Western Visayas were reported by DOH-6 last week: a 65-year-old Ilonggo male confirmed with no travel history outside of Iloilo on Saturday, March 21, and the region’s first case, a 56-year male from Bacolod with travel history to London confirmed on Friday, March 20. – Rappler.com