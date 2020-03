ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Health authorities confirmed on Tuesday, March 24, the first case of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Zamboanga City.

In an advisory to the media Tuesday night, local health officials said the patient is a 29-year-old male who had traveled from Manila.

Zamboanga City in Mindanao has a population of around 900,000, based on 2015 census. – with a report from Richard Falcatan/Rappler.com