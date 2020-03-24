MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino in India died from the novel coronavirus disease, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Tuesday, March 24.

The Filipino, who had been confined in a hospital in Mumbai, tested positive for the disease after arriving in the country in early March.

The DFA on Sunday, March 22, said the Filipino was brought to the hospital after experiencing difficulty in breathing.

No other details about the Filipino were provided.

The deceased Filipino is the second death recorded among Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The first death was counted in Paris, France.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has recorded at least 552 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 35 deaths and 20 recoveries.

The global death toll, meanwhile, has reached 16,961, with 6,077 of the fatalities in Italy and 3,277 in China (excluding Hong Kong and Macau). The number of cases worldwide has risen to more than 386,350, with 81,171 cases in China and 63,927 cases in Italy. The virus has spread to 175 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com