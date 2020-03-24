MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday, March 24, expressed his gratitude to doctors who died from the novel coronavirus disease, praising them as heroes for joining the front lines against the virulent disease.

Duterte also gave his thanks to health workers and others on the front lines for their courage in caring for patients with the coronavirus, despite the risks.

“I am saddened by the news that the virus has claimed lives of our doctors on the way. Lahat po sila ay bayani (They are all heroes) and not only that,” Duterte said in a televised message.

“Talagang bilib ako. Bihira ako sumasaludo ng tao pero mga doktor natin, mga health workers na nadisgrasya, talagang saludo ako sa inyo. Wala na kayo sa itong mundo pero ganun nalang ang pagtingin ko sa inyo,” he added.

(I really admire them. I rarely praise people, but to our doctors and health workers who have been affected, I salute you. You may no longer be on earth but that is how I will remember you.)

Fighting the outbreak, at least 5 doctors have died after contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, hundreds of others doctors and nurses serving in hospitals were forced to undergo quarantine after possibly becoming infected with the coronavirus disease.

Health workers, who are most exposed to the disease, have raised the alarm on the dangerously low supply of personal protective equipment needed to shield them against the virus. Despite this, most health facilties are unable to acquire the essential items as global supplies for them are in shortage. (LEFT IN THE DARK: Little protection for government's coronavirus frontliners)

Stay home

Duterte also told the public to stay home and observe physical distancing measures, as cases in the country soared to 552 on Tuesday.

“Nothing is more important than your cooperation. I repeat: stay home, huwag matigas ang ulo (do not be stubborn). The outcome of this war depends largely on you as well,” he said.

Duterte sought to assure the public the government was “on top of the situation,” as he announced a “national action plan” would be implemented to combat the outbreak.

The Duterte government has been criticized for their lack of preparedness in addressing the disease as cases slowly climbed since January 2020.

On Wednesday, March 25, Duterte signed into law an act that would grant him 30 special powers to address the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The Philippines recorded at least 552 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, including 35 deaths and 20 recoveries. – Rappler.com