DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Two more Filipinos have tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the United Arab Emirates, as its number of cases spiked to 248 in just a day.

This brings the number of Filipinos in the UAE afflicted with COVID-19 to 8, 2 of whom have recovered. (READ: Another Filipino coronavirus patient in UAE recovers)

COVID-19 is the disease brought by the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on its website on Tuesday, March 24, that there are 50 new cases of the coronavirus disease belonging to at least 25 nationalities including the Philippines. It was the single biggest number of confirmed cases announced since January.

The new cases are from Sri Lanka, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Tunisia, South Africa, Belgium, South Korea, Bulgaria, France, Czech Republic, Australia, Lebanon, Kenya, Maldives, Sudan, Iran, Ireland, Morocco, Pakistan, and Sweden; Italy, Egypt, UAE, Spain, Netherlands, Jordan, the Philippines; the US, Bangladesh, and Palestine, and India.

In a press briefing on Monday, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson of the UAE health sector, said that the 45 cases that day included nationalities from Iraq, Tunisia, Syria, Kuwait, Italy, Peru, Ethiopia, Lebanon, Somalia, the UK, Sudan, Egypt, Ireland, Russia, Montenegro, France, and Poland; Canada, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the US, and the UAE and India.

The MoHAP said that the patients are “in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical care.”

According to the MoHAP, 3 people— 2 Nepalese and an Iranian—have fully recovered from COVID-19 after receiving the necessary healthcare last Monday. Another 4 individuals completely recovered on Tuesday. With these, the total number of recovered cases has reached 45.

The UAE has 2 fatalities.

Al Hosani called for calm and patience after the UAE recorded the 45 new cases of COVID-19. This batch of cases included a person who returned from abroad and did not quarantine himself, infecting 17 others such as family members, relatives, and his co-workers.

She also reminded the people to refrain from circulating rumors, pointing to the Attorney General's recent statement regarding the enforcement of the law for violators.

Al Hosani also stressed the importance of adhering to the preventive measures issued by the relevant health authorities in the country.

"The protection of our homeland, families, and people is the responsibility that our leadership has placed upon our shoulders. Our compliance with preventive health measures contributes directly to efforts aimed at overcoming this challenge. Today, there is no time for courtesy at the expense of the health of our families and community,” she said.

The briefing also detailed the various preventive measures taken so far, such as the closure of malls (except grocery stores and pharmacies), the suspension of flights, and restrictions on restaurants. – Rappler.com