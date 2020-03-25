MANILA, Philippines – Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has temporarily banned the use of airconditioning units in public utility vehicles (PUVs) in Cebu to help stem the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"Ang virus…mabuhi anang sirado, aircon…labi na ug wala’y exhaust. So mao na ang atong nahuna-hunaan nga sunod na 'to aron sa pagprotect sa tanang nagsakay sa atong public transport (The virus lives in enclosed spaces such as AC units, especially those with no exhaust. This [ban] is what we think can protect all passengers of public transport)," she said in a press briefing on Tuesday, March 24.

PUV windows will have to remain open for proper ventilation.

PUV operators in the province were earlier told to observe physical distancing inside their vehicles – one empty seat is required in between two passengers. (READ: How Filipinos are using #INeedARide to crowdsource, match transpo needs)

Garcia was still considering whether to prohibit airconditioning inside private vehicles as well.

"We are seriously thinking; we are encouraging them. Sa pagkakaron (for now) unless it is really for safety purposes, meaning, for security purposes," she said.

The governor also ordered businesses to provide free transportation for their employees, which she said shouldn't be difficult as an earlier order has required companies to cut by half the number of workers on duty. Non-compliance may lead to revocation of their business permit.

As of Monday, the province had one COVID-19 case. – Rappler.com