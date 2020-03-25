ALBAY, Philippines – The provincial government of Masbate has suspended the collection and payment of electricity and water bills due to the socio-economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Executive Order No. 07 gave Masbateños a one-month respite from paying their bills to the Masbate Electric Cooperative (MASELCO), the Masbate-Mobo Water District (MMWD), and Aroroy Water District (AWD), from March 21 to April 30.

MASELCO serves consumers in one city and 14 municipalities: Masbate City and the towns of Esperanza, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer, Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, and Balud.

MASELCO said in a statement posted on Facebook that it will not impose any penalties for its due collections on the said date.

Seedlings, fresh produce in Albay

Other local governments in Bicol have also implemented measures to help vulnerable sectors.

In Albay, every municipal agriculture officer is tasked to coordinate with their local farmers to buy their produce and therefore limit their movements.

The fresh vegetables were initially distributed in the province, in addition to relief goods.

A total of 1475 cans and repacked vegetable seedlings were also initially distributed to different households in the province to encourage backyard planting while under quarantine. These include seeds of eggplant, tomato, string bean, ampalaya, squash and other vegetables.

In Libon town, Mayor Wilfredo Maronilla announced that tricycle drivers and operators affected by the community quarantine would receive vegetables and relief items.

Sanitation kits, vitamins in Sorsogon

In Sorsogon City, the city government began distributing vitamins and sanitation kits with alcohol, soap, and masks, on top of relief goods that are good for one week.

On Monday, March 23, the vitamins and sanitation kits had been distributed to over 20 barangays out of 64. The city government will also distribute dried fish to households.

In San Andres, Catanduanes, families were given got bleach and soap in addition to relief goods from municipal and barangay officials. – Rappler.com