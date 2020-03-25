MANILA, Philippines – Quezon City recorded 4 new deaths and 10 new cases of novel coronavirus on Tuesday, March 24, according to a bulletin released on Wednesday.

The country's most populous city with almost 3 million people recorded the highest number of cases with 72 residents testing positive for coronavirus. It accounts for 13% of the country's total 552 cases as of Tuesday.

Ten have died in the city since it confirmed its first case on March 15. Seven patients recovered.

Four more barangays were placed under "extreme enhanced community quarantine." They are San Roque, Paligsahan, Bagong Lipunan ng Crame, and South Triangle.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte told Rappler the "extreme" form of community quarantine is implemented under the following circumstances

if barangays have two or more coronavirus cases from different households

if barangays have one case in an urban poor area, where the risk of transmission is "very high"

Household members of coronavirus patients are not allowed to leave their residences, and people within a 500-meter radius from these households are under strict surveillance and monitoring.

Meanwhile, extreme enhanced community quarantine was lifted in barangays San Isidro Labrador, Damayang Lagi, Masagana, and Bagong Silangan.

As of Tuesday, the following barangays are under extreme enhanced community quarantine:

Tandang Sora

Kalusugan

Ramon Magsaysay

Maharlika

Tatalon

Batasan Hills

Pasong Tamo

Central

San Roque

Paligsahan

Bagong Lipunan ng Crame

South Triangle

The presence of hospitals in Barangay Central prompted the city government to place it under extreme enhanced community quarantine despite having zero cases.

The global tally rose to 395,647 cases with 17,241 deaths, affecting 169 countries. – Rappler.com