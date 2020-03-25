CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – She cared for her father, who fell ill after catching the novel coronavirus disease. He passed away last week and now she's sick, too.

The 27-year-old daughter of Philippines' coronavirus patient "PH40" was among 3 new cases confirmed in Region 10 or northern Mindanao as of Tuesday, March 24, Department of Health Region 10 Assistant Regional Director Dave Mendoza revealed on Wednesday.

Her father was the first coronavirus death in the entire Mindanao. He had been residing in Pasig City since the Marawi siege in 2017 but he was back in Lanao Del Sur when he got sick.

He lost his battle to virus on March 13.

The daughter was admitted to the Marawi hospital. Her case underscored the risk that households face when a family member catches the disease.

Her mother, who also cared for the patient, tested negative.

Northern Mindanao region recorded 5 confirmed cases as of Tuesday. "Out of the 5 confirmed cases, 4 cases are from other regions," Mendoza said.

54-year-old male from Pasig City, who died on March 13

Male from Lanao Del Sur, who died on March 17

71-year-old male from Cagayan de Oro City

51-year-old female from Marawi City

27-year-old female from Marawai City

Marawi City and Lanao Del Sur are under the jurisdiction of the Bangsamoro Region, but the Amai Pakpak Medical Center is under the direct supervision of DOH Region 10.

The 32

The 71-year-old confirmed case from Cagayan de Oro City was admitted to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center on March 16, 2020. He reported fever, chills and cough.

"He had a travel history from Manila last March 7, 2020 and arrived in Cagayan de Oro on March 12, 2020. The patient has pre-existing conditions of hypertension, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and chronic cardiac diseases," Mendoza said.

He also visited Greenhills shopping mall in San Juan City, which recorded the country's first cases of local transmission.

The patient recovered and was discharged. "When results arrived, he was found to be Covid-19 positive so we took him back into the NMMC," Mendoza said.

Little information was revealed about the 51-year-old patient from Marawi City. She was suffering from cough and was admitted to AMPC on March 13.

She traveled to Guangdong China, Dubai, and Manila.

"All tests were performed by the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM) in Muntinlupa City," Mendoza said.

The Department of Health is tracing all their contacts. – Rappler.com