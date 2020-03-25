MANILA, Philippines – Three more Filipinos abroad were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

Latest figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) as of Wednesday, March 25, showed new cases brought the total number of coronavirus-positive Filipinos abroad to 172 cases from 169 on Tuesday, March 24.



Of the new cases, 1 was recorded in the Asia Pacific region, while 2 were recorded in Europe.

The DFA said 80 Filipinos are still undergoing treatment, while 90 have recovered. The confirmed cases include two deaths, one each in India and France.

Cases were spread out across 25 countries.

Below is a breakdown of cases per region:

Asia Pacific

(8 countries included)

• Total: 112

• Undergoing treatment: 25

• Recovered or discharged from hospital: 86

• Deaths: 1



Europe

(9 countries included)

• Total: 22

• Undergoing treatment: 19

• Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

• Deaths: 1



Middle East

(7 countries included)

• Total: 18

• Undergoing treatment: 16

• Recovered or discharged from hospital: 2

• Deaths: 0



Americas

(1 country included)

• Total: 20

• Undergoing treatment: 20

• Recovered or discharged from hospital: 0

• Deaths: 0

Of the 172 cases, 128 have been confirmed by the Philippine Department of Health, which tracks cases based on International Health Regulations.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded 636 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 38 deaths and 26 recoveries.

Worldwide, over 18,000 people died due to the disease while more than 404,000 people were infected across 175 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com