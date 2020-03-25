MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

The Department of Health (DOH) tracker showed that the government agency had conducted 1,961 tests as of 4 pm Wednesday, March 25.

The tracker showed the following figures:

Patients under investigation: 657



Patients under monitoring: 6,321



The tracker reflected 636 confirmed cases. It also showed that 38 have died, and 26 have recovered.

At least 3 hospitals have announced that they already reached maximum capacity – St. Luke's QC, St. Luke's BGC, and The Medical City in Pasig.

All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

HEALTH FACILITY CONFIRMED CASES The Medical City - Ortigas (Pasig City) 54 Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (Muntinlupa City) 19 St Luke's Medical Center – Quezon City 53 St Luke's Medical Center – Global City (Taguig City) 63 Makati Medical Center (Makati City) 30 Cardinal Santos Medical Center (San Juan City) 46 San Lazaro Hospital (Manila) 16 Chinese General Hospital and Medical Center (Manila) 10 Lung Center of the Philippines (Quezon City) 18 Asian Hospital and Medical Center (Muntinlupa City) 36 Manila Doctors Hospital (Manila) 15 Philippine Heart Center (Quezon City) 9 Veterans Medical Center (Quezon City) 7 Diliman Doctors Hospital (Quezon City) 2 Jose B Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (San Fernando, Pampanga) 6 Metropolitan Medical Center (Manila) 5 San Juan Medical Center (San Juan City) 3 UE Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 8 Dr Jose N Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium (Caloocan City) 2 La Union Medical Center (Agoo, La Union) 2 Dr Paulino J Garcia Hospital (Cabanatuan, Nueva Ecija) 3 Marikina Valley Medical Center (Marikina City) 5 UP Philippine General Hospital (Manila) 4 Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital (Manila) 4 Quirino Memorial Medical Center (Quezon City) 6 Southern Philippines Medical Center (Davao City) 4 Rizal Medical Center (Pasig City) 9 Santa Ana Hospital (Manila) 5 University of Santo Tomas Hospital (Manila) 9 Victor R Potenciano Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 8 Adventist Medical Center (Pasay City) 1 Amai Pakpak Medical Center (Marawi, Lanao del Sur) 3 National Kidney and Transplant Institute (Quezon City) 2 Angono Medics Hospital (Angono, Rizal) 1 Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga, Bataan) 2 Bataan St Joseph Hospital and Medical Center (Balanga, Bataan) 1 Binakayan Hospital and Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 Capitol Medical Center (Quezon City) 3 Chong Hua Hospital Mandaue (Mandaue, Cebu) 1 Cainta Rural Health Unit (Cainta, Rizal) 1 Cotabato Regional and Medical Center (Cotabato City) 2 ACE Medical Center 2 Davao Regional Medical Center (Tagum City, Davao) 2 De Los Santos Medical Center (Quezon City) 3 Divine Grace Medical Center (General Trias, Cavite) 2 Fatima University Medical Center (Valenzuela City) 2 Providence Hospital (Quezon City) 2 East Avenue Medical Center (Quezon City) 4 Quezon Medical Center (Lucena, Quezon) 2 Baguio General Hospital (Baguio City) 1 Fe Del Mundo Medical Center (Quezon City) 3 Medical Center Manila (Manila) 4 Northern Mindanao Medial Center 4 FEU – Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation (Quezon City) 2 Mandaluyong City Medical Center (Mandaluyong City) 2 Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center (Las Piñas City) 3 New Era General Hospital (Quezon City) 3 New Clark City (Grand Princess) 2 Perpetual Help Medical Center (Biñan, Laguna) 2 The Medical City – South Luzon (Sta Rosa, Laguna) 2 The Medical City – Iloilo (Iloilo) 2 Victoriano Luna Medical Center (Quezon City) 2 ACE Dumaguete Doctors Inc (Dumaguete City) 1 Alabang Medical Clinic (Muntinlupa City) 1 Batangas Health Care Hospital - Jesus of Nazareth (Batangas City) 1 Cagayan Valley Medical Center (Tuguegarao City, Cagayan) 1 Cavite Medical Center (Cavite City, Cavite) 1 City of General Trias Doctors Medical Center (General Trias, Cavite) 1 Clinica Antipolo (Antipolo, Rizal) 1 Cornel Medical Center (Antipolo, Rizal) 1 Daniel O Mercado Medical Center (Tanauan, Batangas) 1 De La Salle University Medical Center (Dasmariñas, Cavite) 1 Dr Damian Reyes Provincial Hospital (Boac, Marinduque) 1 Dr Pablo O Torre Memorial Hospital (Bacolod City) 1 Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (Tacloban, Leyte) 1 Golden Gate Batangas Hospital Inc (Batangas City) 1 Hospital of the Infant Jesus Medical Center (Manila) 1 Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (San Fernando, La Union) 1 Las Piñas Doctors Hospital Inc 1 Lucena United Doctors Hospital (Lucena, Quezon) 1 Medical Center Parañaque 1 Medical Center Taguig 1 Metro North Medical Center and Hospital (Quezon City) 1 National Center for Mental Health (Mandaluyong City) 1 Olivarez General Hospital (Parañaque City) 1 Ospital ng Makati 1 Ospital ng Palawan (Puerto Princesa, Palawan) 1 Our Lady of Mt Carmel Medical Center (San Fernando, Pampanga) 1 Pasig City General Hospital 1 Pasig Doctors Medical Center 1 Perpetual Succor Hospital (Manila) 1 Qualimed – Sta Rosa Hospital (Sta Rosa, Laguna) 1 Quezon City General Hospital 1 Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital (Quezon City) 1 Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital (Roxas City, Capiz) 1 Sacred Heart Hospital of Malolos (Malolos, BUlacan) 1 San Pedro Calungsod Medical Center (Kawit, Cavite) 1 San Pedro Doctors Hospital (San Pedro, Laguna) 1 Sinai Hospital 1 St Claire's Medical Center (Makati City) 1 St Louis Hospital 1 Uni-Health Southwoods Hospital and Medical Center (Biñan, Laguna) 1 West Metro Medical Center (Zamboanga City) 1 World Citi Medical Centern (quezon City) 1 For validation 52

President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of public health emergency in the Philippines on March 9 due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus.

He also signed on Wednesday, March 25, the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act of 2020 that grants him 30 special powers to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The World Health Organization classified the new coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, and warned that the spread and severity of the illness was due to "alarming levels of inaction."

As of Wednesday, the number of novel coronavirus cases globally is at 427,940, with 19,246 deaths, across 181 countries and territories. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com