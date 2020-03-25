MANILA, Philippines – From one sister city to another, the Guangzhou municipal government in China donated thousands of N95 masks, surgical masks, and infrared thermometers to aid frontliners battling the novel coronavirus in the city of Manila.

In a turnover ceremony at the Manila city hall on Wednesday, March 25, Mayor Isko Moreno received the Chinese city's donations, which consisted of 200,000 N95 masks, 100,000 surgical masks, and 2,000 infrared thermometers.

The donation arrived a day after Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr announced Guangzhou's gift on Tuesday, March 24.

Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said local government units (LGUs) are allowed to receive foreign donations as long as they pass the Bureau of Customs' regulations.

"LGUs are municipal corporations under our laws and they may accept donations or make donations without approval of the national government," Malaya told reporters.

The city of Manila recently recorded a leap in cases from 13 to 30, while the number of persons under investigation also increased from 76 to 89 on Tuesday.

The Philippines has recorded at least 636 cases as of Wednesday, including 38 deaths and 26 recoveries. – Rappler.com