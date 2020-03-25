MANILA, Philippines – Dr Raul Diaz Jara, a coronavirus frontliner and “one of the great pillars of cardiology” in the Philippines, died on Tuesday, March 25, after losing his own battle against COVID-19.

Jara also served as president of the Philippine Heart Association (PHA).

"He was a great father, teacher, mentor, poet, author, singer, colleague, friend," said the PHA in a Facebook post.

Jara was 71 years old.

"He knew the extensive battle he was facing and he kept on fighting... Our family extends the deepest gratitude to everyone who prayed for him and reached out during this difficult time," said the Jara family in a letter shared by the PHA.

Several other frontliners have died due to COVID-19. On Saturday, March 21, the PHA also announced that one of its members had succumbed to the coronavirus disease. (READ: Coronavirus-infected doctor dies ‘while fulfilling his duties’)

Meanwhile, St Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City earlier said that they could not accept more COVID-19 patients as they had exceeded maximum capacity.

“Both hospitals have already exceeded maximum capacity and admitting more COVID-19 patients will seriously impact our ability to deliver the critical level of care and attention patients need at this time,” St Luke's management said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has 632 confirmed cases of coronavirus, with 38 deaths and 26 recoveries. – Rappler.com