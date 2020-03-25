MANILA, Philippines – "Koko Pimentel" and #KokoResign – in reference to Senator Aquilino Pimentel III – topped Twitter's trending list Wednesday evening, March 25, as users raged against the lawmakers for breaking coronavirus quarantine protocols, exposing other people to risks.

Pimentel, head of President Rodrigo Duterte's PDP-Laban party and former Senate president, confirmed to reporters on Wednesday after that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

What incensed netizens was the fact that Pimentel, while waiting for the results of his virus test, got out of quarantine and accompanied his wife to the Makati Medical Center to give birth. He was at the hospital when he got the call from the Department of Health that he was positive for the virus. (READ: TIMELINE: When Pimentel tested for coronavirus)

At around 10 pm Wednesday, "Koko Pimentel" and #KokoResign had been tweeted 118,000 and 5,804 times, respectively.

Running the risk of wasting efforts

Following the deaths of a number of doctors who had attended to COVID-19 patients, citizens and frontliners have been strongly calling for people to just stay at home and do their part in preventing the spread of the virus. The national government has put in place a Luzon-wide lockdown since March 17.

The Makati Medical Center administration denounced in a statement the senators’ "irresponsible and reckless" behavior.

Senator Aquilino Martin Pimentel III breached MakatiMed hospital infection control protocols. pic.twitter.com/uPUVIF25Pb — Makati Medical Center (@IamMakatiMed) March 25, 2020

Netizens want to Pimentel to be held accountable, to resign from office, or even be arrested.

Sen. Koko Pimentel's actions are the epitome of selfish careleness and how ironic na ginamit mo pa yung #useyourKOKOte pero hindi mo naman naapply sa sarili mo, shame on you — Mika (@MikaBatocabe) March 25, 2020

You are being called out for being irresponsible Senator Koko Pimentel. It's not discrimination. The rule is simple: You are a PUI hence you should observe a strict 14-day HOME quarantine. Stay at home and DON'T GO OUTSIDE. You've put so many people at risk of getting infected! — (@pointdevue__) March 25, 2020

Read the rest of what online users have to say about Senator Pimentel here:

The Department of Justice had said that citizens could be arrested if they didn’t follow the guidelines for the lockdown. When it came to Pimentel, however, the agency said it "will not automatically investigate" the senator if no complaint is filed against him.

What do you think should be done about Senator Pimentel’s actions? Let us know. – Rappler.com